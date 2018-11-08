Man wearing ‘I ❤️ Jesus’ hat breaks into church, rips Bibles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia reverend is in disbelief after someone broke into his church, ripped Bibles, spray-painted walls, and smashed a glass window.

For 28 years, Ironbridge Church has served the community. On Tuesday it was a polling location for Election Day.

"So apparently our electronic system did not work properly to re-lock one of the doors that was unlocked for the polling," said Rev. Dennis Green.

Around 11:30 Tuesday night, surveillance cameras caught a male suspect make his way to the unlocked door, walked in and grabbed a couple of Bibles.

"Came through, just throwing pages, ripping and throwing them out as he came through,” Green told WTVR.

The suspect didn’t stop there. He also destroyed an interior window and spray-painted walls, police said.

"He took something out of his pocket, broke a window but didn't go in the office," said Rev. Green.

Police said the incident does not appear to be random. They said the suspect was wearing and a black hat that appeared to say “I ❤️ Jesus.”

Before the suspect could leave, he left a long trail of blood behind him, from the broken window to back out the door he came in through.

The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 6 feet tall with an average build. He has dark hair and a full beard. He was seen wearing a black jacket, light-colored jeans, dark-colored shoes, and the black hat.

"I hurt for the brothers and sisters at Ironbridge," said Rev. Gordon Mapes with Chester Presbyterian Church.

Just four miles away from Ironbridge Church, Chester Presbyterian Church has been vandalized four times in just eight days, beginning October 27.

"This level, this intensity is new," said Rev. Mapes.

"We came in and found one door smashed open and a building was traversed with floor lamp lights broken, an American Flag was lit on fire, that belonged to the Boy Scouts," he added.

There is no word if the vandalism cases are connected.