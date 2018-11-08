KPLR’s call center will answer your Medicare enrollment questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Medicare open enrollment for 2019 has started. It's the one time of year all beneficiaries can make changes to the way they receive their Medicare. It's a process that creates many questions for Medicare recipients. We want to help answer those questions. FOX 2 and KPLR 11 is hosting a call center tonight from 4pm to 7pm where Medicare representatives will be on hand to answer your questions.

Medicare's open enrollment period ends on December 7th. Now is the time to get more information. The number to call is 1-800-782-2222.

If your question doesn't get answered you can email medicarehelp@tvstl.com. And a Medicare representative will respond.