× Heat Up St. Louis accepting donations to help families in need keep warm

ST. LOUIS – Many people across the region struggle to keep warm during these bitterly cold winter months. This brutal cold may have some St. Lousians turning to unsafe methods to keep their homes warm.

“It’s very important we help our seniors and disabled and small children with their utilities because seniors are making choices between heating and eating, or heating and their prescription drugs,” said Rev. Earl Nance Jr., Chair Emeritus of Heat Up St. Louis. “Heat Up St. Louis is designed to be a safety net to help those people with high utility bills.”

The organization can fulfill requests for help within a matter of hours. It is completely run by unpaid volunteers, so all donations help those in need. You can donate by phone, mail, or by dropping off a check at any UMB Bank.