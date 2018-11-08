ST. LOUIS - A first-of-its-kind sports extravaganza is being called a major success. Dozens of members of the Disabled Athlete Sports Association took part in the event. As Fox 2's Zac Choate explains, it brings awareness to the number of activities for disabled athletes.
Disabled athletes celebrated at local sports extravaganza
