Contractor worker struck by a hit and run driver on I-70

ST. LOUIS - A contractor working on a construction project was struck by a driver while installing a new guardrail on I-70 overnight.

The accident happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday. MoDOT is currently doing overnight work on 70 just east of 170 near North Hanley Road.

According to authorities, the driver of the vehicle took off.

FOX 2 is being told the worker was not seriously injured.

Keep your eyes on the roads for crews in the daytime and overnight, hitting a worker comes with hefty penalties and fines.

Drivers can face up to $10,000 in fines and a loss of their license for a year.