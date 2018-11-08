× Chesterfield man sentenced for identity theft and fraud

ST. LOUIS – A 63-year-old Chesterfield man will spend more than a year in federal after admitting to obtaining thousands of dollars in store gift cards through fraudulent means, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, William Davidson worked with an unspecified retail establishment in August 2017 while completing a federal prison sentence. Upon his formal release from prison, Davidson kept the job through the United States Probation Office.

In December 2017, fraud investigators with the store were reviewing surveillance tapes and discovered Davidson was obtaining store gift cards by conducting merchandise returns for non-existent customers. He used a made-up employee ID number and a co-worker’s ID number to conduct those fake returns.

Investigators said the majority of the returns occurred between August 16 and September 28.

Davidson admitted to using the gift cards to purchase items for friends and family members, costing the store approximately $6,500 in merchandise. He pleaded guilty to one count of access device fraud on August 2, 2018.

Davidson was sentenced to 15 months in prison. He’s also scheduled to have a supervised release revocation hearing on November 19, 2018 for an unrelated matter. Davidson will remain in federal custody until that hearing.