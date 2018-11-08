‘Boom For Real’ shows how artists emerged from a gritty New York City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Big Apple was a gritty city 40-years-ago.

Wassan Al-Khudhairi, Chief Curator At Contemporary Art Museum talks about a new documentary being shown at the St. Louis International Film Festival. The film Boom For Real screens tonight at the Contemporary Art Museum.

Boom For Real tells the story of how New York City in the late 1970's formed the artist that the teenage Jean-Michel Basquiat eventually became. Using never-before-seen works, writings, and photographs, Director Sara Driver, who was herself part of the same New York arts scene, works closely and collaboratively with friends and other artists who emerged from that period, including Jim Jarmusch, James Nares, Fab Five Freddy, Glenn O`Brien, Kenny Scharf, Lee Quinones, Patricia Field, and Luc Sante.