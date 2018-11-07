The story of an Irish immigrant who became Missouri’s wealthiest man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Andy Hahn, executive director of the Campbell House, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the film “Robert Campbell, Mountain Man,” premiering this weekend at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

The film relates the rags-to-riches tale of famous St. Louisan Robert Campbell (1804-1879), a penniless man from Northern Ireland who ultimately became the wealthiest man in Missouri.

“Robert Campbell, Mountain Man”

Saturday, November 10 at 1:30 p.m.

Missouri History Museum

The 27th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) runs November 1 through November 11. This year there will be screenings of 413 films: 88 narrative features, 77 documentary features, and 248 shorts. For more information on other film festival events, visit cinemastlouis.org.