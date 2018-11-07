Police seek public’s help identifying woman on doorbell video seen running from homicide scene

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - As of late Wednesday night, St. Louis County Police had not confirmed if the woman seen on a doorbell video camera played a role in a mid-morning homicide in the 1000 block of Leisure Lane.

Police said it all started with a call for a welfare check at a house.

Once they arrived around 11:18 a.m., they found a man with a gunshot wound, dead on the front porch.

Inside, detectives then found a second man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound.

He remains in critical condition.

Police said they also found multiple weapons.

In the video released later in the day, police said the woman was seen running from the scene of the homicide.

Her hair is up in a ponytail while wearing dark colored bottoms, a dark spaghetti strap tank top with a light-colored jacket or some type of an open long sleeved shirt covering her shoulders.

The video can be viewed at https://youtu.be/syzRcrL9GnQ

“It`s definitely not something I’d expect from this area, especially when you see a bunch of police cars in your neighborhood,” said Sam Halbmaier, who lives just across the street from where the deadly shooting happened.

Some other neighbors expressed the same feeling.

“I`ve lived here close to 15 years now and nothing like this has ever happened, so it does put me on alert a little,” said Yvonne Tedder.

Other curious neighbors walking or driving by said they aren`t sure what to make of it all.

“I`m just shocked that this even went down but whatever it was, it`s just sad,” said Eric Pulliam, “I pray for the families involved and that everything is ok.”

Detectives do not believe this is an incident of an attempted murder/suicide.

Anyone with information or can help identify the female is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-5400 or CrimeStoppers.