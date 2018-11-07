Official Rules: Kick it with the Johnsons

KPLR 11’s Kick it with the Johnsons Sweepstakes

November 7-21, 2018

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

ELIGIBILITY: You must be 18 years of age or older and a permanent legal U.S. resident or a U.S. citizen residing in MO or IL and you must reside within the KPLR broadcast viewing area at the time of entry. The Kick it with the Johnsons Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is not open to employees of Sponsor or those employees’ immediate family members. Employees and their immediate family members of any of Sponsor’s affiliated companies, and of any of this Sweepstakes’ advertising or promotional agencies or sponsors are also ineligible. For purposes of this Sweepstakes, “immediate family members” means grandparents, parents, siblings, spouse, and children (including stepchildren). This Sweepstakes is void where prohibited and outside the eligibility area set forth above. TO ENTER: Sweepstakes begins Wednesday, November 7, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. CT and runs weekdays through Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. CT. To enter, go to http://www.kplr11.com and select the Contest Tab. Click on the Kick it with the Johnsons icon. Daily entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. CT each day during the Sweepstakes to be eligible.

Accurately complete the entry form, including your name, age, valid email address, and telephone or mobile phone number. Online entries containing attachments, or generated by a script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified. Online entrants must use their own name. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, and entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected, if discovered by Sponsor. If any dispute arises as to the identity of any online entrant, the entrant will be considered the individual to whom the entry’s email address is assigned, as shown on the email service provider’s records. Only entries to the designated website and containing the correct Keyword will be eligible.

RESTRICTIONS: Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to disqualify any entry at any time which in Sponsor’s opinion does not comply with these Official Rules. By entering, entrants agree to be bound by and comply with these Official Rules. Limit one entry per person, per day, with a cap of 15 entries per person. Entries in excess of this limit will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, incomplete, damaged, illegible, late, or misdirected entries, or for errors in mechanical transmission, unavailability of phone lines or connections, cellular phone service, or any other technical malfunctions or inability to transmit messages or entries. SELECTION OF WINNERS: One winner will be chosen by random drawing from among all eligible online entries received at the conclusion of The Sweepstakes, subject to verification and compliance with these Official Rules. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Sponsor will attempt to notify the winner by telephone. A potential winner will be disqualified and Sponsor may select another winner by random drawing from remaining eligible entries for that drawing (at Sponsor’s sole discretion and time permitting) if: (a) a potential winner does not respond within 48 hours of first notification attempt; (b) a potential winner does not fulfill the eligibility requirements; (c) a potential winner does not adhere to the Official Rules; (d) a potential winner does not sign and return any required documents or provide required information by deadlines set by Sponsor; and/or (e) if the prize notification is returned as undeliverable, refused, or declined. PRIZE & PRIZE RESTRICTIONS: There is one prize in the Sweepstakes. Winner will receive one (1) pair of men’s size 8, custom ‘black-ish shoes, designed by The Shoe Surgeon. Exact design of sneakers to be determined by Sponsor/Prize Provider in their sole discretion. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of comparable value. Unclaimed prize will be forfeited, and no alternate winner will be selected. CONDITIONS & RESTRICTIONS: Entrants agree Sponsor has the sole right to decide all matters and disputes arising from this Sweepstakes and that its decision is final and binding. Except where prohibited by law, entrants agree to allow use of their name, voice, photograph, likeness and any information provided on the entry form, in any medium of communication, including print, Internet, radio and/or television in connection with the Sweepstakes, including advertising, promotional or other purposes, by Sponsor and/or its affiliates, without additional compensation. Winner is required to execute and return an affidavit of eligibility and release of liability prior to receiving the prize, and, if so, must do so within 72 hours of the time Sponsor sends the same to winner.

As a condition of entering, entrants agree: (a) under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental, consequential, or any other damages, other than for actual out-of-pocket expenses; (b) all causes of action arising out of or related to this Sweepstakes, or prize awarded, will be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by the appropriate court in the city of St. Louis, to which participant submits to personal jurisdiction; and (c) any and all claims, judgments, and awards will be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, excluding attorneys’ fees and court costs. Some jurisdictions do not allow for limitations on the ability to pursue class action remedies, or certain kinds of damages, and so these limitations may not apply to you. This Sweepstakes will be governed and enforced pursuant to Missouri law, excluding choice of law provisions.

Sponsor reserves the right to prohibit any entrant from participating in the Sweepstakes if, at its sole discretion, Sponsor finds such entrant to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Sweepstakes, or if such entrant shows a disregard for, or attempts to circumvent, these Official Rules, or acts: (a) in a manner the Sponsor determines to be not fair or equitable; (b) with an intent to annoy, threaten or harass any other entrant or Sponsor; or (c) in any other disruptive manner. Sponsor assumes no liability for (a) any incorrect or inaccurate entry information; or (b) any unauthorized access to, or theft, destruction or alteration of entries at any point in the operation of this Sweepstakes. If a dispute arises regarding compliance with these Official Rules, Sponsor may consider, in its sole discretion, data reasonably available to Sponsor through information technology systems in Sponsor’s control, but Sponsor will not be obligated to consider any data or other information collected from any other source. Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules nor the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance. If there is any conflict between any term of these Official Rules and any of the entry or marketing materials used in connection with the Sweepstakes, the terms of the Official Rules will govern.