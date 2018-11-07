× MoDOT to hold Winter Weather Drill on Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation crews are getting ready for the approach of winter.

They are holding a statewide drill Wednesday, November 7 for maintenance crews. Workers around the state will test their equipment, including snow plows.

MoDOT’s emergency operations centers will also be part of the drill every winter. Modot has 3,500 workers involved in winter operations. It costs about 43 million dollars to keep roads clear every winter.

The drill will start at 8:00 a.m.