Man sentenced for stealing guns out of St. Louis County police cars

ST. LOUIS – A 20-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Wednesday for stealing firearms from St. Louis County police vehicles, US Attorney Jeffrey Jensen said.

According to court documents, the thefts occurred in January 2018.

The defendant, Joshua Pollard, said on January 12 he stole a fully-loaded Colt AR-15 and a Remington 870 pump action shotgun with four rounds.

On January 29, he stole a Rock River AR-15 and another Remington 870 pump action shotgun. Pollard said that on January 30, he stole a .40-caliber Glock G23 Gen4 pistol.

Investigators arrested Pollard on February 1. He admitted to the break-ins and confessed to another police vehicle break-in in St. Charles.

Pollard pleaded guilty to three counts of stolen firearms on July 31. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to pay more than $5,600 in restitution to the St. Louis County Police Department.