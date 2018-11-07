Kick It With The Johnsons Sneaker Contest

Wanna get swag-ified?! Now’s your chance! Win a pair of Black-ish custom sneakers designed by The Shoe Surgeon, Dominic Ciambrone. You can watch Black-ish five nights a week on KPLR 11.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. Entry link at www.kplr11.com 11/7/18, 5:00PM – 11/21/18 11:59PM. Must be 18+ to enter. Must live in the St. Louis DMA. One winner randomly selected from eligible entries will receive one (1) pair of custom black-ish shoes designed by The Shoe Surgeon. Exact size and design of sneakers to be determined by Sponsor/Prize Provider. Must not be employee of KPLR 11. Odds of winning depend on number of entries. Rules at www.kplr11.com.

Contest rules