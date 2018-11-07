‘I’m very, very proud of him’ – Hawley’s grandmother reflects on Senate win

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – After being elected to the United States Senate Tuesday night, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley kept a low profile Wednesday.

After greeting his supporters, Hawley opted not to speak with members of the media gathered in Springfield. His campaign has also not shared any plans for his next appearance or event.

So what do you do when the candidate you’re covering doesn’t want to speak with you? You talk to the candidate’s grandmother instead.

“He’s my first grandchild and I’m very, very proud of him,” said Norva Hawley.

She said she knew her grandson was destined for big things.

“He proved that early in life and I am not one bit surprised that he’s here where he is,” she said.

In one of the country’s most contentious Senate battles, Norva learned to navigate the mudslinging of modern politics.

“I just know that what they’re saying isn’t true so you just brush it off,” she said.

With the taste of victory still fresh on the lips of those backing Missouri’s new junior Senator-elect, Grandma Hawley gave a simple, albeit biased roadmap for how she thinks her grandson will serve the country.

“That he will do the best he can,” she said. “He will really represent the people of Missouri like he says he will and I will be so proud of him.”