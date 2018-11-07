× Ferguson-Florissant teachers to share in SONIC $1M donation for public school teachers

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Six teachers at the STEAM Academy in the Ferguson-Florissant School District will share in SONICS $1-million-dollar donation to aid local public school teachers.

The teachers won a share after their projects earned votes during a month-long voting in October of this year at LimeadesForLearning.com. People were able to vote every week for inspiring teachers projects.

“Through Limeades for Learning, teachers from all over the country can submit project requests to philanthropic partner DonorsChoose.org for the classroom resources they need to create an inspiring learning environment for their students,” said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for SONIC. “SONIC is proud to support public school teachers like those in the Ferguson-Florissant Sd R2, who make a positive impact in their students’ lives and in their communities every day.”