Family of missing Jefferson County woman still distraught over disappearance

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Thirteen years ago, a pregnant Jefferson County woman said goodbye to her family and went to meet the man she believed to be the father of her unborn child. Amanda Jones was days away from giving birth when she disappeared, leaving her family with more questions than answers.

Jones' parents, Hugh and Bertha Propst, said in August 2005, the day before she disappeared, that Amanda was "overjoyed" about the days ahead.

"We went to the hospital to see the delivery room, and she took a tour of the nursery and all that kind of stuff," said Bertha Propst, Jones' mother. "She was just bubbling because she was so happy because she was having contractions already. She was ready."

Jones was not in a relationship with Bryan Westfall, the man she believed to be the father of her unborn son. The two met in December 2014 at the holiday party for the bank where Jones worked. The party was held at the Hillsboro Community Civic Center, and Westfall was working at the party serving drinks.

The two went home together that night, but the relationship ended there. The next time they would speak would be in February 2005 when Jones asked to meet with Westfall at the civic center to tell him she was pregnant.

According to Jones' family, Westfall told Jones to get an abortion. Jones, a single mother, refused and planned to raise the child alone.

Hugh Propst, Jones' father, said Jones received a call from Westfall on Sunday, August 14, 2005, the day she disappeared, asking to meet at the civic center and talk.

Jones and her family hoped Westfall was interested in "taking responsibility."

"We didn't feel any kind of danger or apprehension or anything," Bertha said. "Who would've thought, you know?"

After attending church that day, Jones left her 4-year-old daughter, Hannah, in the care of her parents and told her family she would see them in a few hours.

Fearing her Jones may go into labor, her sister, Carrie Alfred, offered to accompany Jones to the civic center. Alfred said she "had a gut feeling."

"Instead of following my gut feeling, I let her go alone," said Alfred. "I had my own car. I could have followed her, and I didn't do it, and if I would've followed her, she might still be here today."

By this time, doctors had informed Jones she was having a son, whom she planned to name Hayden Lucas. Investigators said during the meeting with Westfall, Jones asked Westfall if she could give Hayden his last name.

Westfall told Jones he was not the father and that she could not use his last name, according to investigators.

When Jones did not return home that day, her family called Westfall.

"There was about four phone calls that night between us and Brian, and each one was a different story," Hugh said.

Police spoke with Westfall that night, but the next day he hired an attorney. Investigators said Westfall agreed to a limited consent search of his property and has not spoken with law enforcement since.

"(Amanda's disappearance has) destroyed my family," said Alfred. "None of us are the same. Something like that happens, you change. You don't mean to, but you do. Part of your heart is gone."

Jones' parents have raised Hannah in their daughter's absence. They said the stress of her disappearance has caused their health to suffer and relationships have been broken.

"She was like the glue that holds everything together," Bertha said. "She would always be the one to step in if there was an argument or anything. She was always the one to fix everything, and she's not there to fix it anymore."

Investigators tell Fox 2/KPLR 11 they have searched all possible leads, but all roads lead back to Westfall. They want to speak with him again.

Westfall's attorney said Westfall maintains he had nothing to do with Jones' disappearance and he denies being the father of her child.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Amanda Jones and her unborn son, or for information leading to the person involved in their disappearance.

If you have any information, please contact the FBI St. Louis Office at 314-589-2500 or the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau at 636-797-5515.