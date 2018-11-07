East St. Louis workers help hold robbery suspect for police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at an East St. Louis trucking company Wednesday morning.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of East Broadway. Workers spotted two unknown individuals rummaging around the area.

The suspects then took off running. The workers were able to chase and detain one of the suspects until police arrived.

Details about the attempted burglary are scarce as police comb through the area.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.