Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Missouri’s firearms deer hunting season opens this Saturday and runs through November 20. Hunters have the chance to give back to the community by donating fresh venison to families in need, thanks to the Share the Harvest Program.

Dan Zarlenga, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Conservation, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss the program and how it benefits families in need.