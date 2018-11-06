× Troy joins growing list of cities making curbside recycling changes

TROY, MO – The city of Troy, MO is joining the list of municipalities changing their curbside recycling program. China, which had been the world’s largest importer of recyclables, no longer accepts contaminated single-stream recyclable materials from the United States.

Due to this change, Meridian Waste Solutions, Inc., which services Troy, will no longer accept single-stream recyclables curbside as of December 1, 2018.

Dual Stream recycling will still be offered and limited to cleaned and rinsed aluminum, tin and steel cans, clear or colored plastic labeled #1, #2, #3, #5 and #7 (found on the bottom of the container). No black plastic or glass will be accepted. There will be drop-off containers for cardboard and paper located in the Fairgrounds Park parking lot, off Monroe Street.

Due to the cost of processing recycling tripling, each recycling household will be charged $1.00 a month surcharge beginning in December/January. Meridian Waste Solutions has stated that this surcharge will go away when and if an alternative recycler can be utilized to bring down costs.