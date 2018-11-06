SLIFF: “Black Memorabilia”

ST. LOUIS - In the film "Black Memorabilia" director Chico Colvard looks into the continuing appeal of kitschy but offensive items that indulge in racial stereotyping.
The Saint Louis International Film Festival will screen "Black Memorabilia" on Saturday, November 10, 2018, at 6:30pm at the Missouri History Museum. There will be a post-film discussion led by D.B. Dowd, professor of Art and American Culture Studies at Washington University, and Vernon C. Mitchell Jr., curator of Popular American Arts and Culture at Washington University Libraries.
