Pringles’ Thanksgiving Dinner chips available for a limited time

Posted 11:05 am, November 6, 2018

ST. LOUIS - Yu don't have to spend hours in the kitchen preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feast. Now you can get all of your favorite holiday flavors in a can of potato chips.

Pringles is bringing back its Thanksgiving dinner flavored chips. The chips come in a three-pack of cute tin; turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.

Pringle's lovers can buy the chips starting Tuesday, November 6  at 11:59 p.m at kelloggstore.com  for $14.99.  The link will not be active until the chips are available to purchase.

Supplies are limited.