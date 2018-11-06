Pringles’ Thanksgiving Dinner chips available for a limited time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Yu don't have to spend hours in the kitchen preparing the perfect Thanksgiving feast. Now you can get all of your favorite holiday flavors in a can of potato chips.

Pringles is bringing back its Thanksgiving dinner flavored chips. The chips come in a three-pack of cute tin; turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie flavors.

Pringle's lovers can buy the chips starting Tuesday, November 6 at 11:59 p.m at kelloggstore.com for $14.99. The link will not be active until the chips are available to purchase.

Supplies are limited.