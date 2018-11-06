Missouri projected to see record number of voters in midterm election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON - One of the most watched races in the nation is the race for the Senate seat between Senator Clair McCaskill and Attorney General Josh Hawley. These candidates have been campaigning hard in what is expected to be a neck and neck race.

Another big race in Missouri is the one for the US House of Representative for District Two. Current Republican Representative Ann Wagner is running against opponent, Democrat Cort VanOstran.

Also, keep an eye on the race for State Auditor. Nicole Galloway the Democrat who currently holds the position is being challenged by Republican opponent Saundra McDowell.

Medical marijuana is a hot topic in Missouri. Pre-polling suggests the Show-Me State will vote to become the nation’s 32nd state to legalize medical marijuana. The question is will Missourians chose Proposition C, Amendment 2, or Amendment 3 to do it.

Proposition D is getting a lot of attention as the state decides if it will accept an increase in the gas tax from 17 cents per gallon to 27 cents. The new scale would double funding for road and bridge improvements. Funding for the Missouri Highway Patrol would get about a penny more per gallon.

Other propositions making headlines are Prop Z, a sales tax in St. Louis County to help what the Saint Louis Zoo says is mandatory infrastructure repairs. Then there is Prop B. This initiative would increase the minimum wage from $7.85 to $8.60 in January with additional increases in following years.

Amendment One, known as Clean Missouri, promises ethics reforms that would eliminate nearly all gifts from lobbyist to legislators. The issue that separates people on this issue is a radical redistricting plan that is included.

Sample ballot: https://www.stlouisco.com/yourgovernment/elections