LUME Institute: Children can feel holiday stress

ST. LOUIS, MO - The holiday season can be memorable and fun. It can also be stressful, with full schedules and higher than usual expenses. Did you know that your adult stress can cause stress in your children? The LUME Institute's Peaches Lott explains ways to keep things less stressful for everyone in the family.
LUME Institute and UniversityCity Children's Center, a non-profit, early childhood education center, works to ensure the development of children comes through creativity, literacy, empathy, compassion, and inclusiveness.