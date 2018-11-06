Closure of Stratford Inn leaves families with no place to go

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENTON, MO - About 80 families in Fenton, MO, are being forced out of their homes after city leaders said the hotel they lived in isn’t up to code. Many of the residents are elderly and disabled.

In a news conference, Reverend Larry Rice said many of the residents of the Stratford Inn will have no place to go and will now be homeless.

The Fenton city prosecutor says the closure comes after the city was advised by St. Louis County and the Fenton Fire Department of deplorable conditions, crime, and lack of valid occupancy permits.

Families wished they have been given more notice, saying they were only given four days to pack and get out, leaving them out in the street.

The Fire Marshal Inspection Report lists numerous immediate health and safety issues including loose wiring, lack of a sprinkler system, and other issues. All residents were supposed to be out of the hotel by 4:30pm Tuesday. The city will work with those who have no place to go on a case by case basis.