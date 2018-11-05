Well-known St. Louis attorney discusses secrets to his success, work ethic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis native Scott Rosenblum is proving he is one of the best criminal defense trial lawyers in America. He has an impressive win streak going, represents celebrity and non-celebrity clients across the country, and appears to be at his peak following former Governor Eric Greitens’ case and getting past a DWI charge in 2014.

But who is Scott Rosenblum and why is he so successful? The attorney sat down with Fox 2/KPLR 11 for an exclusive interview.

Rosenblum has defended over 450 jury trials in three decades of practice. While non-celebrities make up the bulk of the cases, he is well-known for successfully defending celebrities like Marshall Faulk, Nelly, Ezekiel Elliott, and Billy Busch, as well as high-profile cases involving accused priests, politicians, sports betting, and incidents involving the Ritz Hotel.

Rosenblum’s name and reputation are so synonymous with big cases there’s a popular saying around town: if you’re guilty, go to Scott Rosenblum.

“I have heard it a bunch and it’s annoying,” he said. “First of all, it takes away presumption of innocence and, secondly, I’m not even sure what does it even mean?”

Rosenblum said people should be able to pick the best lawyer without any judgment, adding his work speaks for itself. Attorney Matt Fry, Rosenblum’s law partner, said Rosenblum has an on-going streak of 44 not guilty verdicts.

“If you show me a criminal defense lawyer that doesn’t have a substantial ego, you probably shouldn’t go to that person,” he said.

But in 2014, the script flipped on Rosenblum when he was arrested for DWI. He admits he consumed alcohol but maintains he wasn’t intoxicated when he struck an oncoming pickup in Brentwood. He said he was exhausted after winning the “Ritz Hotel case.”

“I made a mistake. I had two drinks and that—in combination with being tired—I fell asleep at the wheel,” he said.

The charge was reduced to careless and imprudent driving and Rosenblum lost his license.

Rosenblum paid a price for his behavior and admits he deserved it.

“It was something I’m not proud of but I owned it,” he said.

Rosenblum said he believes he handled that situation with integrity. He said that’s how he handles his cases.

“If somebody comes to me and says, ‘I’m guilty, put me on the witness stand’ and (they) say something else, I can’t do that. It’s unethical and I would never do that,” he said.

A local attorney said Rosenblum shines because he’s more prepared than anyone. Scott said success starts at 3:30 a.m. when he begins work.

“Some people think you’re an angel, some the devil. That just depends what side you’re on. I’m comfortable wearing both,” he said.

Rosenblum said everybody has a right to representation, no matter the crime.

More than 20 years ago, former St. Louis Rams player Leonard Little was driving drunk on his birthday, ran a stoplight, and killed Susan Gutweiler

Rosenblum said Little made an egregious mistake, one that devastated a family.

“(Little) came out with probation, no conviction, and that caused controversy,” he said.

Rosenblum said representing former Governor Eric Greitens alongside attorneys Jim Bennett, Ed Dowd, Jim Martin, and Michelle Nasar was a career highlight for him, adding that Greitens was wrongfully accused.

“There is no situation I haven’t seen. There is no situation I can’t handle. So it does allow me to be calm. There are no surprises,” Rosenblum said.

Calling himself an introvert and superstitious, Rosenblum, who is Jewish, said he burns a Catholic votive candle in his home 24-7, never wears a red tie, and if loses a case, he throws his tie away.

“When I’m in trial I have exactly the same lunch for 30 years…It’s white bread, turkey, and mustard on both sides,” he said.

All four of Rosenblum’s children have followed him into law. Alec and Haley practice with him, while Cole and Reed are in law school at St. Louis University.

Rosenblum also gave a lot of credit to his ex-wife, Georgeanne, who he’s still close with, for helping him to get to where he is now. He said that he'll practice as long as he can try cases at his current pace.