ST. LOUIS – Sarah Javier of the APA of Missouri visits KPLR 11 News at Noon with this week’s Monday Mascot: Jack.

Milo is 11 months old and weighs approximately 31 pounds. He's been with the APA since August 24, making him the longest-tenured resident at the adoption agency.

Jack is a very energetic, silly guy. His favorite activities include de-stuffing plush toys, playing with other dogs, doing tricks for yummy treats, and hanging out with his human friends. Jack loves everyone and would be a great family dog.

If you want to adopt Jack or any of the other animals available, then visit the APA on Hanley Road.

Here is the information that you’ll need:

1705 South Hanley Road 314-645-4610

http://www.apamo.org/home.aspx

Is your pet lost? Try looking at stllostpets.org