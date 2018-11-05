Missouri candidates make final campaign push before Election Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Senator Clair McCaskill is holding a press conference at The Royale off of Kingshighway Monday, November 5 at 9 a.m. During the press conference, she will discuss what is at stake for this election.

Josh Hawley is again getting a push from President Donald Trump who will be stumping for Hawley in Cape Girardeau Monday night. Sean Hannity of Fox News and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh will be joining him for the rally at 9 p.m. at the Show Me Center.

Hawley is also holding a campaign rally Monday in the St. Louis area at 4:15 p.m. at the GOP Field Officer off of Meramec Bottom Road.

He will be joined by Governor Mike Parson and US Representative Ann Wagner who is vying to keep her seat in district two.