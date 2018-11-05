McCaskill states her case ahead of Tuesday’s election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBIA, MO - Missouri`s Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill spent the last day before the election barnstorming across the Show-Me State.

She made four stops including one in St. Louis.

In her closing argument to Missourians, McCaskill drew distinctions between herself and her Republican challenger, Missouri`s Attorney General Josh Hawley.

McCaskill started her day this morning in south St. Louis at the Royale.

Then she moved on to Springfield and Columbia before closing in Kansas City.

McCaskill was greeted with cheers from a crowd when she arrived at a Columba art studio this afternoon.

She appeared with Missouri veterans including Marine Corp veteran Stephen Webber, he`s the head of the Missouri Democratic Party.

McCaskill arguing that veterans’ issues are a high priority for her but not Hawley.

McCaskill is making the case that she is an independent Senator, someone who is willing to cross party lines to get things done for Missourians.

She argues that Hawley is aligned with President Trump.

Polls show the McCaskill-Hawley race is basically a toss-up.

McCaskill thinks health care is the biggest issue of the election and she believes it will be a late night tomorrow before a winner is determined.

McCaskill is remaining confident saying that in the end, she expects to come out on top and win a third term as one of Missouri`s U.S. Senators.