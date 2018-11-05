Democratic Illinois Gubernatorial Candidate JB Pritzker wraps up campaigning in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, IL – Illinois Democratic candidate for governor, J.B. Pritzker is on an all-out campaign blitz in the campaign’s final hours.

Pritzker has 15 Chicago area stops planned on election day, after a final “fly-around” the rest of the state, Monday.

His six stops included: Rockford, Springfield, Marion, Peoria, Moline, and Belleville.

He and fellow Democrats for statewide office rallied with about 100 supporters at Laborers Local 459 in Belleville. It was his second stop in St. Clair County in the past 5 days. The billionaire heir to the Hyatt hotel fortune has reportedly pumped an eye-popping record of more than $170 million of his own money into his quest to unseat Republican Governor, Bruce Rauner.

Pritzker is touting improved health care, guaranteed college or vocational education for all, and better economic growth, not just for the Chicago area.

Illinois U.S. Senator, Dick Durbin was with him.

He told me Fox 2/News 11 a trend in early voting may bode well for Democrats: 1.3 million Illinois voters had cast early ballots, compared to closer to 800,000 for past midterm elections.