Caught on Surveillance Video: Speeding driver crashes into parked cars, totals them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis couple said a driver caused thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to their cars after she crashed into them in the Dogtown neighborhood. It happened near the intersection of Graham Street and Wade Avenue.

Heather Kunst said she and her boyfriend were inside watching a movie when they heard the loud bang. She said they went outside to find both of their cars destroyed. Surveillance video shows the driver slam into the two parked cars.

Kunst said people speed through the neighborhood all of the time and she hopes this video convinces them to slow down. She said she was just in her car five minutes before the woman slammed into it, and the situation could have been a lot worse.

Kunst said both she and her boyfriend's insurance companies deemed their cars as totaled. She said she's just happy the driver had insurance. She said she thinks its time she and her neighbors ask for speed bumps on their street. Kunst said the woman driving the car seemed tired and disoriented, but she did not think she was under the influence.