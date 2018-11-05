3 suspects charged in deadly University City shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO – One brother is dead, the other brother charged with murder after a planned assault went wrong in University City.

Two other people have also been charged with murder.

The deadly shooting occurred Sunday afternoon.

Fox 2/News 11 has been told one woman had plans on taking 3 males to her husband`s home to assault and rob him, but that didn`t go as intended when the homeowner turned a gun on them.

25-year-old Jasmine Kimbrough, 18-year-old Davion Ramey, and 18-year-old Gregory Bell have all been charged with second-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action.

Investigators say the three along with one other now-deceased male were in the backyard of Kimbrough`s husband`s house in the 1300 block of Collidge. That`s when the husband, armed with a handgun shot 16-year-old Noah Bell.

All four suspects ran and authorities later found Noah Bell at the edge of River

Des Peres suffering from a gunshot wound.

He later died from his wound.

The other three were later taken into custody and confessed to the crime.

All 3 suspects are now being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center on $250,000 cash only bond each.