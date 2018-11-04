UMSL Star Student: Gwynne McGrady from Belleville East

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - It’s the University of Missouri-St. Louis Star Student of the Month! This month, we’re honoring Gwynne McGrady, junior at Belleville Township High School East. Gwynne maintains a 4.5 GPA and plays multiple instruments. Under IHSA, marching band is a sport so we are proud to honor Gwynne for her talents in the Marching Lancers competitive band playing mellophone (marching French horn) and she is one of four sergeants.

Additionally, Gwynne is also in: Concert Jazz Orchestra on bass fiddle and bass guitar, Wind Ensemble on French horn, and independently studies violin under Ms. Yuko Fisher. With all the many marching band activities that demand her time, Gwynne continues to excel for the 3rd year in honors and advanced placement courses with a class rank of 58th of 637 students on the Class of 2020, German Honor Society. Congratulations to Gwynne McGrady!

