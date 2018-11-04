× New details on President Trump’s Monday rally in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. – President Trump will be making a second appearance in Missouri on Monday, November 5th. The president will be making a campaign stop in support of Missouri Republican Josh Hawley and other candidates in Cape Girardeau.

The rally is scheduled for 9 p.m. at the Show Me Center located at 1333 North Sprigg Street.

Doors to the rally are slated to open at 6 p.m.

Monday’s rally is also going to feature Rush Limbaugh, & Sean Hannity.

Lee Greenwood will perform ‘God Bless the U.S.A.’

Fox 2 will have live reports from Cape Girardeau Monday evening.