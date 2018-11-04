× Illinois State Police investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in rural Macoupin County

MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. – Illinois State Police District 18 is investigating a two-vehicle fatal accident that happened on IL-111, a half mile north of Albany Road in rural Macoupin County.

The accident occurred at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on IL-111 when the driver crossed the center line for an unknown reason and hit another pickup truck traveling northbound on IL-111 head-on.

The 66-year-old female driver of the car that was struck head-on was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck that crossed the center line was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There was also a single passenger in each of the vehicles. Both passengers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was shut down for about seven hours for the crash scene to be processed by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

The driver of the pickup truck that crossed the center line, 44-year-old Spencer Powers of Glenarm, Illinois, was cited for improper lane usage, driving on a suspended/revoked driver’s license, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and driving too fast for conditions.

The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.