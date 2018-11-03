× Police investigating early morning carjacking outside the JCC

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – St. Louis County police confirm they are investigating an early morning carjacking at the Jewish Community Center at 2 Millstone Campus Drive.

A woman was a carjacked around 6:20 a.m. Saturday morning.

She was the only person in the parking lot as the center was closed at that time. The center opens at 7 a.m.

We are told that a male approached her and demanded her dark blue Porsche SUV.

The female victim was not injured.

Police say the car has not been recovered yet.

County police have notified the Real Time Crime Center that is run by the City of St. Louis and other surrounding municipalities of the details of the car and the carjacking.

No other information is known about the suspect.