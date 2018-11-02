Woman found shot to death in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday morning.
Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of 14th street around 7:30 a.m.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.
FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.
BREAKING NOW
1900 block of 14th street ST Louis
A female was located inside the residence with a gun shot… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…—
FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) November 02, 2018