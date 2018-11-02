× Woman found shot to death in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a shooting in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood Friday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of 14th street around 7:30 a.m.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found the female victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Details about the shooting are scarce as investigators comb through the area.

