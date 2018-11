Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Kamden Korte is a fourth-grader at Combs Elementary at the Ferguson-Florissant School District.

According to his mother, Kamden has always been fascinated with the weather and loves to figure out what the weather is. He was given a weather prediction toy and uses it to measure rainfall, name the clouds, and record temperatures. Kamden is our Weather Kid of the Week!