Rauner, Pritzker continue war of words in final days before election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is making the case for a second term. He’s campaigning in downstate Illinois this weekend. During a sit-down interview with FOX 2, Rauner echoed one of his campaign themes of blaming Democrats in the state legislature for much of the state’s woes.

“Too much power concentrated in office, staying in office too long leads to corruption,” Rauner said.

He even suggested his Democratic opponent, J.B. Pritzker, could end up in jail.

“Pritzker could well be indicted in the coming months,” said Rauner. “We can’t have that."

"Four out of my five predecessors as governor went to jail in Illinois. Pritzker, heaven forbid if he were governor, he could be number five.”

Pritzker recently responded to Rauner’s attacks.

“This is a desperate governor in the final days of a terrible campaign and, quite frankly, a terrible governorship. He’s been an utter and complete failure. He’s on the attack more seems like in the closing days. He ought to be talking about what he should do for the people of Illinois for the next four years because he hasn’t done anything for the last four,” said Pritzker.

We asked Rauner about polling that shows him trailing his opponent.

“Polls are baloney,” he said. “Polls have been wrong so many election cycles we’ve seen that again and again. The only poll that matters is the one on Election Day and I was trailing in most of the polls four years ago when we won solidly.”

Critics of the governor blame him for a stalemate with Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan that left the state without a budget for two years. The stalemate has left some to question what the governor would be able to accomplish in a second term.

Rauner contends it’s the Democrats who are to blame.

“The Chicago political machine is so big and so dominant, so controlling it’s what’s strangled our state with debt and deficits and job losses and corruption for decades,” said Rauner. “I’m fighting against it. We’ve made progress, but we’ve got so much more to do."

Rauner said he will continue to fight for policies he believes will make Illinois business friendly and said his priorities are.

“Lower taxes, more jobs, and term limits on our politicians,” he said.

The governor added that if he’s elected to a second term he would not seek a third term, saying too many elected leaders have been in office for too long.