Protecting your identity and computer from hackers, scammers

ST. LOUIS - Earlier this week, Fox 2/KPLR 11 aired a story about some of the latest scams and hacks taking place online. One scam, in particular, uses information from a hack that took place several years ago.

The scammers demand a payment via Bitcoin or they pledge to send incriminating videos and content to everyone in your contacts. Most concerning on this email is that they scammers include your password in the message, telling users not to bother changing it because they can everything that you’re doing.

And thousands of people are, unfortunately, paying the ransom.

Scott Schafer from Blade Technologies visits Fox 2 News to discuss this scam and how you can protect your computer and information from hackers and scammers.