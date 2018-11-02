× One person killed, four wounded in shooting at Tallahassee hot yoga studio

Six people were shot, two fatally, in Tallahassee, Florida, according to Chief of Police Michael DeLeo.

The suspect also died of a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound, DeLeo said. Police know his name but aren’t releasing any details yet about the shooter, he said.

One other person was pistol-whipped.

There were indications people fought the gunman and some tried to save others, the chief said.

Responding officers arrived in about three minutes and found the gunman already dead.

The six gunshot victims were taken to hospitals. Two people died at the hospital and the other four are in critical condition, DeLeo said.

All indications are that the shooting was the act of a single person, the chief said.

The shooting occurred at Hot Yoga Tallahassee, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

“As we process the gut-wrenching act of violence that took place this evening in a place of peace in our community, we hold in our hearts everyone who is affected and lift them up in love,” officials tweeted from the city’s verified account.

By Hollie Silverman, CNN