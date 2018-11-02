Mother murdered in front of her children in St. Louis apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Two toddlers are safe and unharmed after their mother was shot and murdered inside their north St. Louis home.

Neighbors and friends of the young mother said she was very devoted to her two children as one put it, there wasn’t any drama at her apartment.

“I didn’t want to believe that because she don’t do nothing to nobody; she don’t bother anyone,” said Terrell Jackson, the victim’s neighbor.

People who live in the Murphy Blair apartments were saddened and stunned to learn the young mother who lived just a few doors away had been shot and killed. Police got the call around 7:30 a.m. Friday.

“There’s been reports of gunfire last night and then apparently a relative or an acquaintance of a relative came by this morning found the scene,” said Lt. Scott Aubuchon, commander the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide division.

Homicide detectives and crime scene technicians arrived to begin their investigation while people reflected on the mother of two. Tremon Hanley’s one-year-old son played with the victim’s two young children.

“For them to take her life and her kids were in the house, that’s just senseless for real,” Hanley said.

Lt. Aubuchon said the victim’s children were unharmed and had been placed with family members.

Residents said the woman would go to work, return home, and play with her kids.

While the toddlers are now staying with relatives, some of their toys remained on the back patio as detectives searched for their mother’s killer.

“You could tell her kids loved her because they would run this way and run right back to her because they couldn’t be away too far from her,” Jackson said. “She loved her kids.”

Police said they need help from witnesses to catch the killer.