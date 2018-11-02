John Goodman to be honored as St. Louis Film Festival kicks off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The 27th Whittaker St. Louis International Film Festival is underway and tonight St. Louis native John Goodman will receive a lifetime achievement honor.

Fans of the cult classic “The Big Lebowski” will fill the Tivoli Theatre to celebrate the film’s 20th anniversary and spend the evening with the actor.

The unique to St. Louis film festival brings directors, actors, movie fans to the Midwest. Call it cinema tourism in the Show Me State. And it’s all put in in part by more than 300 volunteers. They help make sure the two-week festival and tonight’s lifetime achievement award for John Goodman goes off splendidly, even cinematically.