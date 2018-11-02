Employee shot, killed during armed robbery at St. Louis Dollar General

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Dollar General on Grand and Kossuth is closed until further notice while police look for the man who gunned down an employee.

The family of the victim identifies him as 40-year-old Robert Woods.

One employee said Woods was her training manager and was covering her shift when he was gunned down.

Police said the suspect walked into the store just after 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 1 attempting to commit a robbery and then started shooting.

Woods was struck by a bullet and killed.

Police said the suspect ran from the store empty-handed. The suspect is described as a black male, medium build, wearing a hat with a red bill, dark blue sweatpants, and sunglasses.

If you have any information you are asked to call St. Louis Metro PD or Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.