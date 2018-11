Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The documentary Day One follows a group of teenagers from the Middle East and Africa as they relocate in St. Louis. The film goes inside the Nahed Champman New American Academy. It's a school in the St. Louis Public Schools system, for refugees only.

After years of war and refugee camps, the kids are guided to healing through PTSD intervention and education.

Screening

Saturday, Nov 3 at 7pm

The Gathering

St. Louis International Film Festival