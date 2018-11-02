× Alton High School teacher facing sexual assault charges

ALTON, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 28-year-old teacher at an area high school Friday for having a sexual relationship with a student.

According to prosecutors, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received word of an inappropriate relationship involving a student and teacher at Alton High School. Deputies contacted school officials to help investigate the claim.

Law enforcement discovered enough information and evidence to justify arresting 28-year-old Jordan Graham of Godfrey.

Authorities did not mention the age of the victim nor go into detail about the origins of the illicit relationship.

Graham was charged with four counts of criminal sexual assault – all felonies. He posted a $10,000 cash bail and was released from jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court two weeks from now.