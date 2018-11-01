Missouri secretary of state defends ballot security ahead of midterm election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Strong words of faith from the head of elections for the state of Missouri regarding next Tuesday’s election. Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft said your vote will count.

The confidence level in the state capital among our top elected leaders is quite high when it comes to voting security.

“You can vote and your vote will count,” Ashcroft said.

Ashcroft joined with Governor Mike Parson to reassure people Missouri’s election system is cyber secure.

“Missourians deserve to be confident in the integrity of our elections,” Parson said.

Cathy Daniels, the president of Missouri’s County Clerks Association, emphasized voting machines are not connected to the internet.

“None of our election programming is done online ever,” Daniels said.

Making it tough—if not impossible—for a computer hacker to destroy or change your ballot. Plus, there is a paper trail for each vote cast.

“Every vote in Missouri has a paper record. There are required audits after the election. There is a real, physical audit trail,” Ashcroft said.

In 2016, Russian hackers targeted 76,000 voters in Illinois. Those citizens had their personal data compromised. Ashcroft said Missouri has not experienced problems like folks have in the Land of Lincoln.

“Has anything been reported to us that makes us feel that anyone might make real efforts or gains getting into our systems? No,” Ashcroft said.

The secretary of state said Missouri was the first state to receive federal funds, more than $7 million, which were used to upgrade the voter registration system.

“We’re defending against individuals that would work or change or mess with our equipment,” Ashcroft said.