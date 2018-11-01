× Man tries to crawl away to escape MetroLink beating

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — MetroLink surveillance video captured images of a man being dragged back onto a train while attempting to escape a beating. The man’s wallet was also stolen.

Ernest Darnell Johnson, 20, faces robbery and kidnapping charges in connection with the incident.

According to court documents, the victim was involved in a dispute with a group of people riding the train on October 2. The incident happened in the 300 block of North 8th Street in downtown St. Louis.

Johnson and others stomped, kicked, and punched the victim. When the victim tried to crawl off of the MetroLink train to escape, the group pulled him back onto the train.

The victim suffered scratches and cuts from the attack.