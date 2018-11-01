John Goodman comes home to St. Louis to receive lifetime achievement award

ST. LOUIS – St. Louisan John Goodman has come home for a special honor. He’ll be one the recipient of a lifetime achievement award Friday night at the St. Louis International Film Festival.

The program will include a clip reel of Goodman’s roles in film and television, a conversation between the actor and John Carney of KTRS 550 AM, and a screening of “The Big Lebowski.”

Tickets to the event have already sold out but Mike Colombo sat down with the beloved actor to discuss this important honor, including his sitcom return with “The Connors,” as well as his hometown favorites.

The 27th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) runs November 1 through November 11. For more information on other film festival events, visit cinemastlouis.org.