Is trick-or-treating being replaced by trunk-or-treat events?

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Halloween has come and gone but did you have as many trick-or-treaters as in years past? Many are saying no.

On Halloween, it’s tradition for many kids to go door-to-door trick-or-treating but some residents say they didn’t get any trick or treaters at all.

“It’s a combination of the rain and the safety issue. Also, what I’m noticing is that more and more of the kids, they’re just want to go up and knock on the door, but no one has their lights on,” said one mother.

As more communities, schools, churches, police departments, and other organizations host trunk-or-treat events, will trick-or-treating door-to-door becoming a thing of the past?

“It’s safer and I get to see my friends. Not very many of my friends live in the neighborhood I live in so it’s really fun to see them even though they don’t live where I live,” said a little girl who went to a trunk-or-treat event.

The Creve Coeur Police Department and Creve Coeur Neighborhood Watch Association put on their own trunk-or-treat with games and a costume contest. About 150 kids and their parents came out for the event.

“We definitely had a controlled environment in our parking lot. We had ropes to make sure everybody was safe in the area and they could quickly go from the trunk-or-treat by the police cars to the fun games inside,” said Officer Doug Manninger.

“It’s kind of a tradition to go door to door, but I do feel a whole lot safer with just her going trunk or treating. It’s a lot easier,” said one mom.

Halloween fell on a Wednesday this year and that may have had an impact on the number of trick-or-treaters.

There’s a petition on change.org right now with more than 50,000 signatures of people who want to push Halloween to the last Saturday of October.