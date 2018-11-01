× Authorities investigate Ferguson protester’s suicide; mother says death is lynching

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The woman who said her son may have been lynched gathered with supporters on Thursday outside the St. Louis County Justice Center to talk to the media.

Melissa McKinnies disagrees with police, who said her son, Danye Jones, likely committed suicide.

Danye was found hanging by a bedsheet on a tree in the backyard of his mother’s home in north county on the morning of October 17.

Police said there were no signs of foul play. They believe Danye’s death was suicide.

Danye’s family insists he wasn’t the type of person who would commit suicide and there are far too many unanswered questions surrounding his death

The St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office is awaiting toxicology results before releasing its final report.

They family declined to answer questions from reporters about what proof they have that Danye was lynched. They also declined to answer who they thought was responsible for his death.